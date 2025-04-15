BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 429,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.01% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

