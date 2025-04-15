Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Eli Berkovitch Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $81,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,452.76. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eli Berkovitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66.

BOX Stock Down 0.3 %

BOX opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of BOX

BOX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,973,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth $24,234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,097,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BOX by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 304,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

