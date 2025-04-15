Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – April 12th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in well-established companies known for their financial stability, reliable earnings, and consistent dividends. These companies are typically industry leaders with a proven track record of resilience, making them a popular choice for investors seeking long-term, lower-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 929,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,908. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,401. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.83.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 3,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,868. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ FBGRX traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.36.

