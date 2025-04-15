BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Down 83.4% in March

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of CLLKF stock remained flat at C$3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BICO Group AB has a 1-year low of C$2.59 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.38.
BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile
