Best Cannabis Stocks Worth Watching – April 15th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, and Indivior are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of cannabis and related products. These stocks are part of an emerging market influenced by evolving regulatory frameworks and consumer demand, covering both medicinal and recreational cannabis sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 159,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,897. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,836,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,386,318. Tilray has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. 373,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Indivior has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.93.

