Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

