Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 612 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.