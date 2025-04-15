Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 13,109 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

