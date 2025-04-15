Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,638 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 231,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 214,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

