Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,268,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 441.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

