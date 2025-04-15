Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $703,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.90 and a 200 day moving average of $256.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

