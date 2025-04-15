Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVS opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $223.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.