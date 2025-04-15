Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

