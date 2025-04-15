Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,791,668.57. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0 %

JCI opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

