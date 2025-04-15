Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

