Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.
tinyBuild Price Performance
Shares of tinyBuild stock remained flat at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,453. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.22. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
tinyBuild Company Profile
tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.
