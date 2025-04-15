Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. 956,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

