Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.