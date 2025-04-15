Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE GS opened at $503.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $573.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.18 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

