Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,539,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,296 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $14,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,585,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,465,000 after buying an additional 819,321 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,491,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $39,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,334.80. This trade represents a 16.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,951.50. This represents a 21.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,277 shares of company stock worth $434,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.84.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

