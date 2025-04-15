Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 650,150 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

