Bank of Nova Scotia Has $405,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

Newell Brands Stock Up 5.7 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

