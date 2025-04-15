Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

