Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,332 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Globant worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.69.

NYSE GLOB opened at $108.08 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

