Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

