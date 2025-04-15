Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,771 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

