Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Ball by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ball by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Ball Trading Up 1.5 %

BALL stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

