Babylon (BABY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $205.10 Million

Babylon (BABY) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Babylon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0964 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Babylon has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Babylon has a total market cap of $221.12 million and approximately $205.10 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,539.97 or 1.00097596 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,204.41 or 0.99409048 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Babylon Token Profile

Babylon was first traded on April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,015,636,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @babylonlabs_io. The official message board for Babylon is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official website is babylon.foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,015,636,491 with 2,294,036,491 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.10089337 USD and is down -21.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $225,875,436.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Babylon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Babylon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

