Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $5.03 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 204,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.06% of Mosaic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mosaic by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mosaic by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,593,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,812 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $14,155,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,138,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after buying an additional 386,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

