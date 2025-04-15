Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $3.39 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CSX by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in CSX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

