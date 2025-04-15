Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $3.20 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.