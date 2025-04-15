Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Gartner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.00.

IT stock opened at $408.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

