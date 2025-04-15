Avidbank (AVBH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Avidbank to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. On average, analysts expect Avidbank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avidbank Price Performance

Avidbank stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $173.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avidbank from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

