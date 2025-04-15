Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

Several research firms recently commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

