Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Autodesk stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after buying an additional 667,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after acquiring an additional 420,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

