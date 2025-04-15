Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 265.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AAME opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

