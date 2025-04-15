ASD Price Up 4.7% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and $1.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.02584475 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,271,992.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

