Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $4,270,339.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,651,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,050.76. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,272,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,908,828.52. The trade was a 0.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,024,507 shares of company stock valued at $29,233,743 and sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,166,000 after acquiring an additional 937,726 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $38,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Asana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after buying an additional 261,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.23. Asana has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.