Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Aryzta Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARZTY opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
About Aryzta
