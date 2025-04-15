Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 273.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 113,272 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Ares Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,133,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

ARCC stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.