Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $384.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.87.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

