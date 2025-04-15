Antofagasta plc (ANTO) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on May 12th

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 197.5% increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Antofagasta Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,513 ($19.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,734.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,743.37. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,278 ($16.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,425 ($31.98). The company has a market capitalization of £18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.65) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,125 ($28.02) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,185 ($28.81).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

