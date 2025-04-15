ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ANSYS by 34.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,042 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in ANSYS by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $363.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average is $332.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

