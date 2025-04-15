Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,933,000 after purchasing an additional 180,479 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 220,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.85.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $586.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.80 and a 200 day moving average of $541.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $438.50 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.