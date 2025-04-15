Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

