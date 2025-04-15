Anchor Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $173.40 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.72.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

