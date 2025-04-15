Anchor Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,490 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. CacheTech Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 710,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 519,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

