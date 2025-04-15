Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Price Target at $3.74

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.
NGD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Shares of New Gold stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
