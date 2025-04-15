Analysts Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Price Target at $33.33

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,455,000 after buying an additional 7,474,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,177 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,838,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,670 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

