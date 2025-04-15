ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.5 days.
ams-OSRAM Trading Down 18.2 %
Shares of AUKUF stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
About ams-OSRAM
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ams-OSRAM
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.