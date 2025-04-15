ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.5 days.

ams-OSRAM Trading Down 18.2 %

Shares of AUKUF stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

